FM Gerapetritis highlights the need for continuous Greek-Turkish dialogue

Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis discussed relations with Turkey at the 28th Annual Economist Government Roundtable on Tuesday, highlighting the need for a continuous Greek-Turkish dialogue.

“The ability to discuss with our neighbours is a service to our country,” said Gerapetritis adding that although Greece and Turkey will not agree to everything, they should create the conditions for tensions to be avoided.

Furthermore, Gerapetritis warned that an “accident” between the two countries could lead to disastrous consequences as shown in the conflict in the Middle East. “We don’t want this,” he stressed.

“If there is an accident over Aegean, we won’t have VAR to correct it,” said the foreign minister, who noted, however, that “dogfights” between Greek and Turkish fighter jets over the Aegean have gone down to zero.

The minister also cited examples of cooperation between the two countries like the visa express program for Turkish tourists in Aegean islands.

Gerapetritis comments came after two former Prime Ministers, Kostas Karamanlis and Antonis Samaras, expressed their skepticism over the government’s rapprochement policy with Turkey at a book presentation on Monday.