FM lays out the path for Albania, North Macedonia

Underscoring Athens’ unwavering stance, Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis said on Tuesday that Greece’s objections to Albania and North Macedonia are not bilateral in nature, but touch on the European acquis.

Speaking at the 28th Annual Economist Government Roundtable, he said the European perspective of the Western Balkan countries hinges on three conditions: the acquis, international law and treaties, and democracy and the rule of law.

“There can be no discounts on these issues,” he stressed, while also noting Athens’ firm support for the European perspective of the Western Balkans.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis welcomed Bulgarian President Rumen Radev at the Maximos Mansion on Tuesday. Athens and Sofia are faced with a common challenge posed by the new nationalist government in Skopje, which is consciously undermining North Macedonia’s relations with its two neighbors.