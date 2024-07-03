FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Greek FM criticizes Albania, North Macedonia in meeting with Austrian counterpart

Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis lashed out at Skopje and Tirana on Wednesday, during a meeting with his Austrian counterpart, Alexander Schallenberg, in Athens. 

Gerapetritis warned the governments of North Macedonia and Albania that their recent actions are endangering their countries’ prospects for European integration. 

“Actions indicating irredentist tendencies do not help the path to the European family,” he said.

Gerapetritis highlighted recent violations by North Macedonia of the Prespa Agreement and expressed concerns about the integrity of Albania’s recent census, urging respect for European law. 

On the matter of relations with Austria, the Greek foreign minister noted the strong bilateral ties between the two countries, while emphasizing the importance of collaboration within the EU framework.

