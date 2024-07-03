Turkish FM calls German authorities ‘xenophobic’ over reaction to player’s nationalist salute

The Turkish Foreign Ministry released a statement on Wednesday regarding UEFA’s disciplinary investigation against Turkish footballer Merih Demiral, who made a gesture associated with the ultra-nationalist Gray Wolves group during the Euro 2024 match against Austria on Tuesday.

In its statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry called the investigation “unacceptable” and labeled the reaction of German authorities as “xenophobic.”

“It is unacceptable that UEFA has opened a disciplinary investigation against our player Merih Demiral,” the announcement stated.

Furthermore, the ministry cited a 2023 report by German authorities, which stated that not every person who makes the Gray Wolves gesture can be classified as a far-right extremist.

“While the Gray Wolves gesture is not prohibited in Germany, the reactions towards Mr. Demiral from the German authorities indicate xenophobia,” it stated, dismissing the reactions as “politically motivated.”

Earlier on Wednesday, German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser declared that “symbols of Turkish right-wing extremists have no place in our stadiums” and called on UEFA to “investigate the case and consider sanctions.”