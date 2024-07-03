Hellenic Air Force receives 20th upgraded F-16 Viper

OJ Sanchez, Vice President of Lockheed Martin’s Integrated Fighter Group, stated that Lockheed Martin is proud to have partnered with EAV “to upgrade the F-16s to the advanced Viper configuration for the Hellenic Air Force,” adding that this upgrade “enhances Greece’s role in NATO.”

Furthermore, Lockheed Martin announced that with this upgrade, the Hellenic Air Force will be equipped with the “most advanced and cost-effective F-16 fleet in Europe.”

In total, 84 F-16 fighter jets will be upgraded to the Viper configuration by 2027. The work is being carried out by EAV under the guidance of Lockheed Martin teams located both at EAV facilities and in the United States.