Albania’s Central Electoral Commission revokes mayor-elect Beleri’s mandate

Albania's Central Electoral Commission revokes mayor-elect Beleri's mandate
File photo. [AP]

Albania’s Central Electoral Commission revoked the mandate of Fredi Beleri, the ethnic Greek mayor-elect of Himare, on Friday. Beleri appeared at the hearing accompanied by a heavy police presence.

Chief Commissioner Ilirjan Celibashi stated that an appeal against the decision, effective immediately, can be filed within 30 days.

Beleri was elected as mayor of the southern Albanian town on May 14, 2023, but just two days before the election, he was arrested on charges of vote-buying and subsequently sentenced to two years in prison.

Last month, Beleri was elected as an MEP representing Greece’s ruling New Democracy party in the EU elections. 

