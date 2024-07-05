Greek FM condemns revocation of Himare mayor-elect Beleri

Greece’s Foreign Ministry condemned the revocation of ethnic Greek Fredi Beleri’s mandate as mayor of the the southern Albanian region of Himare, calling it a “pre-ordained outcome” fraught with legal and democratic issues.

Beleri was arrested two days before the election in which he was elected mayor last May, on charges of vote-buying, and was subsequently sentenced to two years in prison.

Earlier on Friday, Albania’s Central Electoral Commission revoked his mandate.

Last month, Beleri was elected as a Member of the European Parliament for Greece’s ruling New Democracy party, following Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ decision to nominate him to address alleged injustices in Albania.

In its statement, the Greek Foreign Ministry criticized the revocation of Beleri’s mandate as a violation of the rule of law, pointing out that Himare has been led by unqualified officials for the past year. The ministry called on Albanian authorities to ensure that Beleri, now a member of the European Parliament, is permitted to attend sessions beginning July 16 in Strasbourg, France.

In his first statement since his removal, Beleri condemned his arrest as a “coup” and described his trial as a “farce,” alleging that a witness had been bribed by Albanian police to provide false testimony. He accused Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama of orchestrating his ouster and criticized the flawed judicial process. Beleri took issue with the presiding judge, who is barred from entering Greece due to forgery, and the appointment of an unelected appellate court president, arguing that these issues undermined the fairness and integrity of the proceedings.

Beleri plans to appeal the decision within a week. If upheld, early elections for Himare must be held within 40 days.