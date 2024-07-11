FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Dendias signs military mobility agreement with Romania and Bulgaria

[InTime News]

Greek Defense Minister Nikos Dendias signed a Letter of Intent on Thursday with his Romanian and Bulgarian counterparts for cross-border military mobility cooperation.

The letter, co-signed by Bulgarian Defense Minister Atanas Zaprianov and Romanian Defense Minister Angel Tilvar, was signed on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Washington, where Dendias is accompanying Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

The three countries aim to enhance cooperation and infrastructure for rapid deployment of allied forces, facilitated by NATO’s logistics support network.

The agreement includes improved road and rail connectivity, focusing on infrastructure upgrades in the northern Greek cities of Thessaloniki and Alexandroupoli.

The defense ministers will reconvene in Alexandroupoli this fall to discuss the letter’s implementation.

