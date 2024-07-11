Albania, Bulgaria, Italy and North Macedonia sign military mobility agreement

Turkish, NATO and Swedish flags stand on the day of a meeting between Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on the eve of a NATO summit, in Vilnius, Lithuania, July 10, 2023. [Yves Herman/Pool/Reuters]

At the sidelines of the NATO summit in Washington, D.C., the defense ministers of Albania, Bulgaria, Italy and North Macedonia signed a Letter of Intent for cross-border military mobility cooperation on Wednesday.

The initiative seeks to build harmonized military mobility corridors between the

countries within the Pan-European Transport Corridor VIII, which will enable a

faster flow of military forces and equipment.

Vlado Misajlovski, the defense minister of North Macedonia, pointed out that this

was the first international document signed by the country’s new government. The agreement was signed with his counterparts from Italy, Albania and Bulgaria Guido Croceto, Nico Peleschi and Atanas Zaprianov.

The defense minister of Greece, Nikos Dendias, signed a similar Letter of Intent with

his Romanian and Bulgarian counterparts on Thursday.

