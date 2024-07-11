Albania, Bulgaria, Italy and North Macedonia sign military mobility agreement
At the sidelines of the NATO summit in Washington, D.C., the defense ministers of Albania, Bulgaria, Italy and North Macedonia signed a Letter of Intent for cross-border military mobility cooperation on Wednesday.
The initiative seeks to build harmonized military mobility corridors between the
countries within the Pan-European Transport Corridor VIII, which will enable a
faster flow of military forces and equipment.
Vlado Misajlovski, the defense minister of North Macedonia, pointed out that this
was the first international document signed by the country’s new government. The agreement was signed with his counterparts from Italy, Albania and Bulgaria Guido Croceto, Nico Peleschi and Atanas Zaprianov.
The defense minister of Greece, Nikos Dendias, signed a similar Letter of Intent with
his Romanian and Bulgarian counterparts on Thursday.
