FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Greek PM reiterates warning to North Macedonia

Greek PM reiterates warning to North Macedonia
Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis adusting the microphone before speaking at the NATO summit in Washington, Wednesday. [AP]

Greece has once again warned North Macedonia that failing to respect the name deal between the two countries will jeopardize the Balkan state’s path to European Union membership.

During a press conference on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Washington, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis addressed Greek journalists’ concerns about the behavior of North Macedonia’s prime minister and other senior officials. These officials have avoided using the country’s constitutional name, referring to it simply as “Macedonia,” in violation of the 2018 Prespa Agreement.

“The agreements must be honored; this is something I emphasized yesterday at the NATO plenary. I believe that all our allies understand this. We want North Macedonia to take steps towards European integration, but this requires respect for international law and the agreements the country has signed, obviously… I believe that, in one way or another, the leadership of Skopje will understand this,” Mitsotakis said.

“In any case, Greece will not reveal at this moment the [diplomatic] weapons it has at its disposal to respond to any potential insistence by the neighboring country’s leadership on this tactic,” he added.

North Macedonia Diplomacy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
North Macedonia FM claims use of ‘Macedonia’ allowed under Prespa deal
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

North Macedonia FM claims use of ‘Macedonia’ allowed under Prespa deal

Greek PM to raise North Macedonia provocations at NATO Summit
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Greek PM to raise North Macedonia provocations at NATO Summit

FM lays out the path for Albania, North Macedonia
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

FM lays out the path for Albania, North Macedonia

Greece accuses North Macedonia’s leadership of irredentism 
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Greece accuses North Macedonia’s leadership of irredentism 

North Macedonia’s leaders are in ‘flagrant violation’ of Prespa Agreement, Gerapetritis says
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

North Macedonia’s leaders are in ‘flagrant violation’ of Prespa Agreement, Gerapetritis says

New North Macedonia PM describes country’s constitutional name as ‘shameful’
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

New North Macedonia PM describes country’s constitutional name as ‘shameful’