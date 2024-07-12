Greek PM reiterates warning to North Macedonia

Greece has once again warned North Macedonia that failing to respect the name deal between the two countries will jeopardize the Balkan state’s path to European Union membership.

During a press conference on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Washington, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis addressed Greek journalists’ concerns about the behavior of North Macedonia’s prime minister and other senior officials. These officials have avoided using the country’s constitutional name, referring to it simply as “Macedonia,” in violation of the 2018 Prespa Agreement.

“The agreements must be honored; this is something I emphasized yesterday at the NATO plenary. I believe that all our allies understand this. We want North Macedonia to take steps towards European integration, but this requires respect for international law and the agreements the country has signed, obviously… I believe that, in one way or another, the leadership of Skopje will understand this,” Mitsotakis said.

“In any case, Greece will not reveal at this moment the [diplomatic] weapons it has at its disposal to respond to any potential insistence by the neighboring country’s leadership on this tactic,” he added.