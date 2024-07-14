Famagusta port in spotlight

The opening of the port of Famagusta to serve members of the Organization of Turkic States is being planned by the authorities in Turkish-occupied northern Cyprus a few days before the arrival of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Cyprus, accompanied by fighter jets and dozens of ships.

Referring to the plans, a so-called minister of the self-styled “TRNC” said that “we want the port of Famagusta, the most fortified place in the Eastern Mediterranean, to be a base for Turkic states.”

In an interview with Turkish media, Erhan Arikli said the entity in northern Cyprus, which is only recognized by Turkey, has applied for the inclusion of Famagusta port in the “Brotherhood Ports.”