FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Erdogan says Turkey will not approve NATO attempts to cooperate with Israel

Erdogan says Turkey will not approve NATO attempts to cooperate with Israel
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a news conference, Thursday, during the NATO summit in Washington. [AP]

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday it is not possible for NATO to continue its partnership with the Israeli administration.

“Until comprehensive, sustainable peace is established in Palestine, attempts at cooperation with Israel within NATO will not be approved by Turkey,” Erdogan said at a news conference at the NATO summit.

Turkey also continues its diplomatic efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war, he said.

Erdogan said as well that he has instructed Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan to meet Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to start to restore relations with Syria.

Turkey will extend an invitation to Assad “any time” for possible talks to restore relations between the two neighbours, Erdogan had said on Sunday.

F-16 sales

Regarding F-16 sales to Turkey, Erdogan said: “I talked to Mr Biden. ‘I will solve this problem in 3-4 weeks’ he said’.”

In March, the US Senate defeated an effort to stop a $23 billion sale of F-16 jets and modernization kits to Turkey allowed by President Joe Biden’s administration after Turkey approved Sweden joining the NATO alliance.

He also said Turkey expects solidarity from NATO allies in its fight against terrorism.

“It is not possible for us to accept the crooked relationship that some of our allies have established especially with the PYD/YPG, the extension of the terrorist organization PKK in Syria,” he said.

Turkey says the YPG militia is a terrorist organization, closely tied to the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group. Turkey’s Western allies list the PKK as terrorist group, but not the YPG.

Turkey’s goal is to become a permanent member, not just an observer, of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Erdogan also said.

The SCO is a security, political and economic club launched in 2001 by Russia and China and Central Asian states as a counterweight to Western alliances. [Reuters]

Turkey Israel NATO Diplomacy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Athens backs Biden’s Gaza ceasefire proposal
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Athens backs Biden’s Gaza ceasefire proposal

Foreign Ministry condemns recent attacks against civilians in Gaza
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Foreign Ministry condemns recent attacks against civilians in Gaza

Gerapetritis calls for immediate halt to Israeli-Palestinian hostilities, advocates two-state solution
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Gerapetritis calls for immediate halt to Israeli-Palestinian hostilities, advocates two-state solution

Spain, Ireland and Norway say they will recognize a Palestinian state. Why does that matter?
EXPLAINER

Spain, Ireland and Norway say they will recognize a Palestinian state. Why does that matter?

Threat from Israeli operations preventing Rafah crossing aid deliveries, says Egypt
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Threat from Israeli operations preventing Rafah crossing aid deliveries, says Egypt

Israel to abolish free trade deal with Turkey in retaliation
ECONOMY

Israel to abolish free trade deal with Turkey in retaliation