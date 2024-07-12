FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Egyptian ambassador hails strengthening ties with Greece

The Egyptian ambassador to Greece, Omar Amer Youssef, has praised the strengthening bilateral ties between the two countries, emphasizing their shared goal of “a prosperous and stable Mediterranean region.”

“Our bilateral relations have significantly developed over recent years, marked by robust economic cooperation, strategic partnerships and vibrant cultural exchanges. Our ties have been, and continue to be, a testament to the strength and resilience of our people-to-people relationship,” he said, emphasizing that both nations have worked closely to enhance mutual interests in areas such as energy, trade, regional security and environmental sustainability.

Youssef’s comments were made during an event at the Egyptian embassy in Athens to commemorate the anniversary of the Egyptian Revolution of 1952. The event was attended by Kostas Fragogiannis, the deputy foreign minister responsible for economic diplomacy and extroversion, along with other senior diplomats.

Youssef highlighted the importance of continued collaboration, “aiming for a prosperous and stable Mediterranean region.”

“This relationship is not just about our shared past or the present; it is about our shared vision for the future,” he said.

