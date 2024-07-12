FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Greek PM urges Cyprus solution in meeting with UN chief

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had a meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York on Friday, urging the use of every opportunity to resolve the Cyprus issue. 

Government sources report that Mitsotakis expressed gratitude for Guterres’ and his personal envoy Maria Angela Holguin’s efforts to revive negotiations on Cyprus.

Mitsotakis emphasized that Cyprus remains divided 50 years after the 1974 Turkish invasion, which he called unacceptable. He advocated for exploring all possible avenues for a resolution in line with UN Security Council resolutions.

The meeting also addressed Greece’s bid for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council for 2025-26. Mitsotakis highlighted Greece’s role as a bridge between the Global North and South, and between the West and East, underscoring its EU and NATO membership and dialogue with countries of the Global South. 

