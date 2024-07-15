FOREIGN AFFAIRS

PM to meet Starmer at leaders’ summit on Thursday

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will be traveling to the United Kingdom on Thursday (18 July) for the fourth meeting of the European Political Community.

This will be the first meeting between Mitsotakis and Keir Starmer, the newly elected British premier. The leader-level meeting, which will include Albania and North Macedonia, will address challenges such as the war in Ukraine and illegal migration, according to a press release from the UK government.

The discussions will be held at Blenheim Palace. 

