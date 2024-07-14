EU condemns shooting at Donald Trump rally

The Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and European officials expressed shock and condemnation following the shooting at a campaign rally for former President Donald Trump.

Trump was shot in the ear during a campaign event on Saturday after a major security lapse, an attack that will likely reshape this year’s presidential race and fuel fears of escalating political violence.

The Secret Service said the shooter was dead, one attendee at the rally was killed, and two other spectators were injured. Law enforcement officials have not yet identified a motive for the attack.

The shooting occurred less than four months before the November 5 US election, where Trump, the Republican candidate, faces a rematch with Democratic President Joe Biden.

Mitsotakis condemned the attack on a post on platform X, formerly known as Twitter, stating, “Appalled by the attack on former President Trump. Political violence is unacceptable in our democratic societies. Wishing him a full and swift recovery. We also extend our heartfelt sympathies to the families of the bystanders who lost their lives or were injured in the attack.”

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen tweeted, “I am deeply shocked by the shooting that took place during former President Trump’s campaign rally. I wish Donald Trump a speedy recovery and offer my condolences to the family of the innocent victim. Political violence has no place in a democracy.”

European Council President Charles Michel echoed this sentiment, stating, “Political violence is absolutely unacceptable in a democracy. I strongly condemn the attack on former President Donald Trump.”

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell also expressed his dismay, tweeting, “Shocked by the news of the attack on President Trump, which I strongly condemn. Once again, we are witnessing unacceptable acts of violence against political representatives.”

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola added, “Shocked at the horrific attack at the rally of former President Trump in Pennsylvania. Political violence is unacceptable, it must have no place in our societies. My thoughts are with him and the victims.” [Kathimerini/Reuters]

