Greek frigate defends commercial ship from drone attack in the Red Sea

The Greek frigate Psara provided protection to a commercial ship in the Gulf of Aden early Sunday morning following a drone attack.

During the European operation Aspides in the Red Sea, the frigate successfully intercepted a swarm of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) using its antidrone system. At least one drone was shot down, and the others were driven away.

The frigate is continuing its mission as planned. Last week, Psara engaged four UAVs using its domestically designed antidrone system and cannon, downing two drones and repelling the others.

The frigate was equipped with the antidrone system shortly before its departure from the Greek island of Salamina.