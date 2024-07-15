Beleri thanks Greek PM, vows to continue struggle for democracy

Fredi Beleri, the jailed member of Albania’s ethnic Greek minority who was elected last month to the European Parliament, has arrived in Athens after being granted a five-day leave from prison. Beleri is scheduled to travel to Strasbourg for the opening session of the new EU assembly.

Speaking to journalists at Athens International Airport, Beleri, who was convicted of vote-buying in last year’s municipal election in the southern Albanian town of Himare, said he would continue his struggle for democracy and the rule of law.

“My ordeal is coming to an end. The fight for democracy, the rule of law and freedom continues,” he said, thanking those who have supported him. “It is not just me claiming my innocence; even Albanians now acknowledge it,” he added.

Beleri also sent a message to the people of Himare that “they are not alone,” emphasizing that “the EU should not allow the will of the people to be disregarded wherever they are within Europe.”

Beleri, who was elected as an MEP with the governing New Democracy party in the June election, also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

“I thank the Greek prime minister for his trust and choice. He has proven to be the leader of all Greeks and protects Greeks wherever they are,” he said.

Sources indicated that the two will meet at Maximos Mansion at 1 p.m.