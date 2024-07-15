US embassy celebrates Independece Day with event honoring inclusion

US Ambassador to Greece George Tsunis on Monday held a celebratory event to mark the 248th anniversary of Independence Day, at the Athens Concert Hall.

The event was attended by politicians, diplomats and businesspeople, including the leader of main opposition party SYRIZA Stefanos Kasselakis, Development Minister Takis Theodorikakos and New Democracy MP Dimitris Avramopoulos.

The 4th of July event was themed “Education, Inclusion and Accessibility,” with Tsunis remarking on the importance of equality and human rights.