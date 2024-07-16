Greece supports the resumption of Cyprus peace talks, Foreign Ministry says

Greece is prepared to support the resumption of UN-led talks to resolve the Cyprus issue, provided that the process has the backing of Nicosia, state broadcaster ERT reported Tuesday, citing Greek diplomatic sources.

Resolving the Cyprus dispute remains a top priority for Greek foreign policy, the sources emphasized.

Monday marked the 50th anniversary of the 1974 coup in Cyprus, led by the Athens junta and the Greek Cypriot paramilitary group EOKA B’. Turkish forces invaded Cyprus five days later. The UN had established a buffer zone separating Nicosia in 1964, which remains in place today.

Commenting on Greek-Turkish relations, the diplomatic sources ruled out talks with Ankara on issues of national sovereignty.

Regarding recent diplomatic tensions with North Macedonia, the sources emphasized that the Prespa Agreement cannot be subject to revision. They added that Athens will only ratify the memorandums derived from the name deal after Skopje has demonstrated full compliance with the obligations of the accord.