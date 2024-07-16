FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Greece supports the resumption of Cyprus peace talks, Foreign Ministry says

Greece supports the resumption of Cyprus peace talks, Foreign Ministry says
File photo.

Greece is prepared to support the resumption of UN-led talks to resolve the Cyprus issue, provided that the process has the backing of Nicosia, state broadcaster ERT reported Tuesday, citing Greek diplomatic sources.

Resolving the Cyprus dispute remains a top priority for Greek foreign policy, the sources emphasized.

Monday marked the 50th anniversary of the 1974 coup in Cyprus, led by the Athens junta and the Greek Cypriot paramilitary group EOKA B’. Turkish forces invaded Cyprus five days later. The UN had established a buffer zone separating Nicosia in 1964, which remains in place today.

Commenting on Greek-Turkish relations, the diplomatic sources ruled out talks with Ankara on issues of national sovereignty.

Regarding recent diplomatic tensions with North Macedonia, the sources emphasized that the Prespa Agreement cannot be subject to revision. They added that Athens will only ratify the memorandums derived from the name deal after Skopje has demonstrated full compliance with the obligations of the accord.

Cyprus Turkey North Macedonia Diplomacy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
North Macedonia’s leaders are in ‘flagrant violation’ of Prespa Agreement, Gerapetritis says
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

North Macedonia’s leaders are in ‘flagrant violation’ of Prespa Agreement, Gerapetritis says

Famagusta port in spotlight
OCCUPIED CYPRUS

Famagusta port in spotlight

Turkey tracks cable work in Cyprus EEZ
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Turkey tracks cable work in Cyprus EEZ

Greek FM says Hezbollah’s Cyprus threat ‘absolutely unacceptable’
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Greek FM says Hezbollah’s Cyprus threat ‘absolutely unacceptable’

Hezbollah threats against Cyprus are ‘just beyond me,’ says State Department spokesperson
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Hezbollah threats against Cyprus are ‘just beyond me,’ says State Department spokesperson

Athens sends message of support to Cyprus after Hezbollah threats
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Athens sends message of support to Cyprus after Hezbollah threats