FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Greece slams Albanian president’s Cham memorial visit

Greece slams Albanian president’s Cham memorial visit
[AP]

Greece on Tuesday criticized the presence of Albanian President Bajram Begaj at an event commemorating members of the Cham community who allegedly died when they were expelled from Greece’s western Epirus region between 1944 and 1945, calling it a gesture of irredentism.

Begaj, an ally of Prime Minister Edi Rama, laid a wreath at the memorial in Konispol, a few kilometers from the Greek border, to commemorate the 2,900 people who died as a result of the “Greek genocide and the ethnic cleansing of the Albanians of Chameria.”

The event was organized by the nationalist Party for Justice, Integration, and Unity (PDIU).

Athens argues that the Chams, Albanian-speaking Muslims, were Nazi collaborators and have no valid claims.

“The laying of a wreath by the president of Albania at a monument that presents ahistorical and false accusations and implies territorial claims against Greece is an action reminiscent of unacceptable nationalisms of bygone eras,” diplomatic sources said Tuesday.

“This act, which is incompatible with historical truth, undermines the development of good neighborly relations between our countries,” the same sources added.

Albania History Diplomacy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Schinas meets Beleri in Strasbourg
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Schinas meets Beleri in Strasbourg

Mitsotakis–Beleri: Albania must follow the European acquis
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Mitsotakis–Beleri: Albania must follow the European acquis

Beleri thanks Greek PM, vows to continue struggle for democracy
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Beleri thanks Greek PM, vows to continue struggle for democracy

Mitsotakis to meet Beleri at Maximos Mansion on Monday, sources say
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Mitsotakis to meet Beleri at Maximos Mansion on Monday, sources say

Beleri leaves prison to attend European Parliament opening session
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Beleri leaves prison to attend European Parliament opening session

Mitsotakis on CNN: Europe cannot rely only on US for defense
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Mitsotakis on CNN: Europe cannot rely only on US for defense