Turkey reacts to Greek defense minister’s remarks on Cyprus anniversary

Turkey has reacted to comments made by Greek Defense Minister Nikos Dendias during his visit to Cyprus on Monday, marking the 50th anniversary of the 1974 coup that overthrew the government of then-president Archbishop Makarios and paved the way for the Turkish invasion of the Mediterranean island.

“We strongly condemn the low-level, false, and slanderous statement made by the Greek Minister of Defense Nikos Dendias, targeting the Turkish Cypriots and the heroic Turkish army,” the Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

It added, “The heroic Turkish army took action in accordance with Turkey’s right of guarantee derived from international agreements and saved the Turkish Cypriot people, who were subjected to all kinds of persecution by the Greek Cypriot side between 1963 and 1974, from an attempted genocide.”

“Thanks to the courage and presence of the Turkish army, no blood has been shed in Cyprus since 1974. The oppression of the Greek junta on the Greek Cypriot people has been eliminated, the military regime in Greece has been overthrown and the return to democracy has been made possible. The Turkish army will continue to be the guarantor of peace and stability in Cyprus,” the statement continued.

“We call on the Greek defense minister to abandon his efforts to undermine the common stance of the leaders of the two countries, which aims to promote Turkey-Greece relations in a constructive manner. Mr Dendias’ attempts to advance his political career by creating turmoil between the Turkish and Greek people will not yield any results.”

In statements after meeting with his Cypriot counterpart Vasilis Palmas in Nicosia on Monday, Dendias said that the 1974 coup had “opened the back door to the intruder who was lurking.”

He also called for “a just and viable solution” to the Cyprus problem in line with UN Security Council resolutions, which call for a bi-zonal, bi-communal federation.

“It is unacceptable for a European capital, the capital of an EU member state, a member of the United Nations, to be divided for half a century, to have green or any other colored lines. Of course, it is not acceptable that international law and the United Nations Charter have been violated for the past 50 years,” Dendias said.