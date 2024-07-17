FOREIGN AFFAIRS

European Parliament President reiterates EU’s support for Cyprus reunification

Christian Democrat Roberta Metsola of Malta delivers a speech at the European Parliament, in Strasbourg, eastern France, Tuesday. [AP]

The newly reelected President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, reiterated the EU’s support for Cyprus reunification on Wednesday, three days before the 50th anniversary of the Turkish invasion of Cyprus.

“Cyprus is not a forgotten corner of the European Union,” said Metsola adding that the challenges of Cyprus are also European challenges, emphasizing that Europe “will never be whole as long as Cyprus remains divided.”

 “In our Europe, divisions have no place. That is why it is important to emphasize that this forced division of an EU member state is not a Cypriot issue, but a European one, and we must respond to it in a European manner,” stated Metsola. 

“The responsibility lies with us to use this experience to bring people together, to work towards a sovereign, European state. A bi-communal, bi-zonal federation in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions, Council conclusions and EU values,” she added. 

 

Cyprus Turkey EU

