Turkish F-16 modernization program encounters roadblocks

Six months after Washington’s green light for the modernization of Turkish F-16s, the program appears to have encountered roadblocks, it was reported on Wednesday.

According to reports, Turkey has second thoughts regarding the purchase of new F-16 fighter jets and the upgrade of the existing ones to Viper configuration, with Ankara looking into other options and even considering scrapping the program altogether.

Turkish President Erdogan has acknowledged the problems after the conclusion of the NATO Summit, requesting the intervention of US President Biden. The two sides appear to differ on many issues of the $23 billion program, such as domestic production and the delivery times of the aircraft.

Ankara wishes to domestically produce the 40 new F-16 Vipers it will purchase from the US, while the US government wants to assign production to Lockheed Martin. Turkey believes that domestic production of the fighter jets will significantly reduce costs and delivery times. It is estimated that under current conditions, the first Turkish Vipers will be ready by 2030.

