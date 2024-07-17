Greece joins international coalition for return of Ukrainian children

Greece officially announced its membership in the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children on Tuesday.

The coalition is a joint initiative by Ukraine and Canada that aims to help children who were illegally abducted by Russia be reunited with their families in Ukraine. Athens had been in discussions with Ottawa for a long time regarding its participation in the alliance.

The initiative includes, among others, Argentina, Japan and Chile, while the European Union has observer status. It is estimated that of the several thousand Ukrainian children believed to have been abducted by Russia, fewer than 400 have returned to their homes in Ukraine.