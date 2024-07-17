FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Greece joins international coalition for return of Ukrainian children

Greece joins international coalition for return of Ukrainian children
[Reuters]

Greece officially announced its membership in the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children on Tuesday.

The coalition is a joint initiative by Ukraine and Canada that aims to help children who were illegally abducted by Russia be reunited with their families in Ukraine. Athens had been in discussions with Ottawa for a long time regarding its participation in the alliance.

The initiative includes, among others, Argentina, Japan and Chile, while the European Union has observer status. It is estimated that of the several thousand Ukrainian children believed to have been abducted by Russia, fewer than 400 have returned to their homes in Ukraine.

Ukraine Diplomacy Canada

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Gerapetritis: Aid must flow into Gaza unimpeded
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Gerapetritis: Aid must flow into Gaza unimpeded

Turkish tourism professionals complain about visa express initiative
ECONOMY

Turkish tourism professionals complain about visa express initiative

Turkish F-16 modernization program encounters roadblocks
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Turkish F-16 modernization program encounters roadblocks

F-35 purchase is OK’d
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

F-35 purchase is OK’d

Cyprus to build a major naval base, says defense minister
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Cyprus to build a major naval base, says defense minister

European Parliament president reiterates EU’s support for Cyprus reunification
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

European Parliament president reiterates EU’s support for Cyprus reunification