PM Mitsotakis congratulates von der Leyen on re-election as president of EU Commission

File photo. [AP]

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis congratulated Ursula von der Leyen on her re-election as president of the European Commission in a post on social media platform X on Thursday.

“Warmest congratulations to Ursula von der Leyen on her re-election as president of the European Commission. Her experience and leadership are invaluable in these challenging times. We will continue to work together and build a stronger, more competitive, and strategically autonomous Europe,” said Mitsotakis.

Von der Leyen was re-elected president of the European Commission after receiving 401 votes by MEPs during a session of the European Parliament on Thursday.

Mitsotakis was a strong supporter of von der Leyen’s re-election bid and had expressed his support for her earlier on Thursday as he arrived at the 4th European Political Community Summit, hosted by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire.

“It is very important to have stability, continuity and experience,” said the prime minister when asked to comment on von der Leyen’s bid.

