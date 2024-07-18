PM Mitsotakis congratulates von der Leyen on re-election as president of EU Commission
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis congratulated Ursula von der Leyen on her re-election as president of the European Commission in a post on social media platform X on Thursday.
“Warmest congratulations to Ursula von der Leyen on her re-election as president of the European Commission. Her experience and leadership are invaluable in these challenging times. We will continue to work together and build a stronger, more competitive, and strategically autonomous Europe,” said Mitsotakis.
Von der Leyen was re-elected president of the European Commission after receiving 401 votes by MEPs during a session of the European Parliament on Thursday.
“It is very important to have stability, continuity and experience,” said the prime minister when asked to comment on von der Leyen’s bid.