The resolution, marking 50 years since the Turkish invasion of Cyprus, said that northern Cyprus “can no longer be delayed in taking its rightful place as an independent and sovereign member of the international community.”

“We call on the international community to end the inhumane isolation imposed on the Turkish Cypriot people and to recognize the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) in the manner it deserves,” it added.

The resolution also blamed the Greek side for the failure to find a solution to the Cyprus issue for 50 years and called for a two-state solution.

“Despite the constructive role of the Turkish side in the negotiation process that has been ongoing for more than 50 years, no result has been achieved due to the uncompromising attitude of the Greek side,” it read.

“The two-state solution policy is the only way to ensure stability and lasting peace in the Mediterranean region,” it said, adding that “the existence of two separate peoples and states on the island should no longer be ignored.”

Monday marked the 50th anniversary of the 1974 coup in Cyprus, led by the Athens junta and the Greek Cypriot paramilitary group EOKA B.’ Turkish forces invaded Cyprus five days later. The UN had established a buffer zone separating Nicosia in 1964, which remains in place today.

Resolving the Cyprus dispute remains a top priority for Greek foreign policy, diplomatic sources emphasized earlier this week, adding that Greece is prepared to support the resumption of UN-led talks to resolve the Cyprus issue, provided that the process has the backing of Nicosia.