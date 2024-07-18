Greek PM in UK for Euro leaders’ summit

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis spoke with his newly elected UK counterpart Sir Keir Starmer on Thursday at the European Political Community summit in Oxfordshire, where the Labour leader sought to reset Britain’s strained relations with the EU.

According to sources in Athens, the two leaders, who had already established a “positive rapport” during the Greek PM’s visit to London in November, agreed during their brief exchange to hold a meeting soon.

Mitsotakis also welcomed Starmer’s intention to seek a more productive relationship with the European Union.