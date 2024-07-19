Turkish Defense Ministry marks 50th anniversary of Cyprus invasion with bellicose warning

Turkey’s Defense Ministry posted a message on social media on Friday to mark the 50th anniversary of the country’s invasion of Cyprus, which included a bellicose warning: “[We] may come unexpectedly one night.”

“On the 50th anniversary of the ‘Happy Peace Operation,’ we honor with reverence, gratitude and respect the heroic martyrs and veterans of our brave army who ended the oppression suffered by our Turkish compatriots in Cyprus,” the message stated.

“We invite all our Cypriot brothers and sisters to the parade tomorrow, which will feature 50 ships,” it continued.

The post was accompanied by a video showing an armada and aerial units approaching a coast. Set to cinematic music, the video concludes with an image of Mehmed II the Conqueror entering Constantinople.

Bu kadar yürekten çağırma beni,

Bir gece ansızın gelebilirim… 🇹🇷 Mutlu Barış Harekâtı’nın 50’nci yılında, Kıbrıs’taki Türk soydaşlarımızın yaşadığı zulme son veren kahraman ordumuzun kahraman şehit ve gazilerini rahmet, minnet ve saygıyla anıyoruz. Yarın 50 gemiyle… pic.twitter.com/8Uj3bmamEi — T.C. Millî Savunma Bakanlığı (@tcsavunma) July 19, 2024