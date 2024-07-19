FOREIGN AFFAIRS

PASOK leader calls for EU role in restarting Cyprus talks

Nikos Androulakis, president of Socialists PASOK opposition party, stressed the need for the European Union to play a leading role in restarting negotiations during his meeting with Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides in Nicosia on Friday.

“We must cooperate to restart talks. This time, the EU should take a leading role,” Androulakis said.

Reflecting on Cyprus’s 2004 EU membership, he added, “It was a significant step forward when the island joined the EU. We must leverage this today more than ever for negotiations beyond the UN.”

The meeting was part of Androulakis’ visit to Cyprus, which also included attending a memorial service and laying a wreath at the Hellenic Force in Cyprus (ELDYK) monument.

