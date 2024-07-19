FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Which European Parliament committees Greek MEPs aspire for

[EPA]

For the first time in 20 years, there was no Greek MEP candidate for the position of Vice President of the European Parliament.

From 2002 to 2024, Greece had at least one Vice President in the European Parliament. In the last intra-parliamentary elections in 2022, two Greek Vice Presidents were elected: Eva Kaili from PASOK and Dimitris Papadimoulis from SYRIZA, who was elected to the position for the fourth time.

However, this time, no Greek MEP chose to run for any of the 14 Vice President positions. As a result, the European Parliament bureau elected on Tuesday has no Greek participation.

According to a parliamentary source speaking to Kathimerini, although the position of the Parliament’s Vice President is important, the position of the Vice President of a European political party bears greater political influence. As a result, New Democracy’s failure to elect a Vice President in the European People’s Party means that “something went wrong.”

New Democracy’s MEP, Vangelis Meimarakis, was not elected as Vice President of the EPP. Other parties though managed to secure VP positions in their respective European political groups. PASOK’s MEP Giannis Maniatis was elected VP in the Socialist group, while SYRIZA’s Kostas Arvanitis was elected VP in the Left group. Both chose not to run as European Parliament’s VPs.

According to a party official, New Democracy’s 7 MEPs did not express interest in any of the four EU Parliament VP positions the EPP was contesting, in order to secure positions in European committees. The election process for committee chairs and vice-chairs will take place next Tuesday.

Eliza Vozemberg is reported that will be named Chair of the Transport Committee, Eleonora Meleti has already been elected Coordinator in the Women’s Rights and Gender Equality Committee, Fredi Beleri is contesting for a VP position in the Petitions Committee,  Manolis Kefalogiannis aims for the chairmanship of the EU-Turkey Joint Parliamentary Committee and Dimitris Tsiodras for a VP position in the Serbia committee.

EU Politics

