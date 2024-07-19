Cyprus condemns Turkish parliament’s resolution, calls it “historical distortion”

The statement called the resolution “a monument to revisionism and historical distortion,” adding that it attempts to distort the fact of the Turkish invasion and fifty-year occupation of Cyprus.

“The Republic of Cyprus will never accept the faits accomplis of the occupation,” stated the Cypriot MFA, highlighting that its goal remains “the liberation of Cyprus from Turkey and the end of its violent division” through the reunification of the Cypriot people.

It concluded by stating that it looks forward to a peaceful, European future for Cyprus, which will be reunited in accordance with UN resolutions.