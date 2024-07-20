Greece remains committed ‘bizonal, bicommunal federation’ on Cyprus, Foreign Ministry says

Greece remains “committed to the solution of a bizonal, bicommunal federation in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions” on Cyprus and” does not accept undue threats, divisive resolutions or faits accomplis on the ground,” the Foreign Ministry has said in an announcement marking the 50th anniversary of the Turkish invasion on the island.

“This year marks a half-century since the Turkish invasion of Cyprus, which led to the seizure and occupation of one third of the island’s territory by the Turkish military forces, in violation of fundamental principles of international law,” the ministry said.

It added that Greece “profoundly respects the sacred memory of those who fell, empathizes with the tragedy of the missing and the displaced, and expresses gratitude to all those who bravely fought for the defense of Cyprus.

“The Cyprus issue remains to this day an unresolved international issue of illegal invasion and occupation of a member state of the European Union and the United Nations. The perpetuation of the current status quo, with the presence of occupying troops and the creation of two states, are not acceptable solutions to the Cyprus problem.

“Greece supports the UN secretary-general’s efforts to initiate dialogue aimed at the reunification of Cyprus, on the basis of a single sovereignty, a single international personality, and a single citizenship. The resolution of the Cyprus issue has been and will remain a top national priority.”