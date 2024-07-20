Events being held to mark 50th anniversary of Turkish invasion of Cyprus

Greek Cypriot soldiers are taken prisoner by Turkish troops. In ‘A Dark Room,’ Alexis Papachelas, executive editor of Kathimerini, publishes, for the first time, all 38 recorded minutes of the crucial War Council meeting that took place during the Turkish invasion of Cyprus on July 20, 1974.

Events are being held in Cyprus, Greece and the United States to mark the 50th anniversary of the Turkish invasion of Cyprus.

July 20 marks 50 years since Turkey invaded Cyprus in response to a brief coup orchestrated by the military junta in Greece five days previously.

In the Cypriot capital of Nicosia, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will deliver a speech at a remembrance event commemorating the coup and the invasion. The event, hosted by Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides, will be held at the Presidential Palace at 8:30 p.m.

In Athens, President Katerina Sakellaropoulou will attend a service at Athens Cathedral to mark those killed during the coup and the invasion. Afterwards, she will lay a wreath at the Monument to the Unknown Soldier.

Main opposition SYRIZA leader Stefanos Kasselakis is also in Cyprus, where he met Christodoulides and Archbishop of Cyprus Georgios.

In New York, Archbishop Elpidophoros of America will lead a divine liturgy at Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine at the World Trade Center. Elpidophoros will also offer a memorial service in remembrance of those lost during the invasion.

On Sunday, all priests of the Archdiocese of America will conduct a special memorial service for the repose of Cypriots who were killed or went missing during the invasion.