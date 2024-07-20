EU calls for ‘genuine commitment’ to Cyprus peace deal

Loucas Alexandrou, 94, sits by the grave of his son Christakis Alexandrou, Alexandrides, who where killed on 22 of July 1974 during the Turkish invasion, at the military cemetery in the divided capital Nicosia, Friday. [AP]

Marking the 50th anniversary of Turkey’s 1974 invasion of Cyprus, the European Union’s diplomatic service issued a poignant statement late Friday, highlighting the enduring impact of the island’s division and urging both sides to show “genuine commitment” to a peace deal in line with the UN-endorsed plan for a federated island.

“Too much time has been lost,” the statement said.

“A forced division can never be a solution. Hope for a better future, a united Cyprus, still exists.”

“In the context of the UN-led efforts, a genuine commitment is urgently needed by all concerned, including the two Cypriot communities, as well as in particular Türkiye, for a peaceful settlement on the basis of relevant UN Security Council resolutions,” it said.

“Against the background of broad geopolitical shifts and crises, we need to join forces to reach a fair, comprehensive and viable settlement of the Cyprus problem, within the UN framework, for all people of Cyprus and for the stability and security in the Eastern Mediterranean.”

Cyprus has been an EU member since 2004.