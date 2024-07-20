FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Greek PM calls for unified Cyprus on 50th anniversary of 1974 invasion

Greek PM calls for unified Cyprus on 50th anniversary of 1974 invasion
A relative of a soldier, killed in the 1974 Turkish invasion of Cyprus, stands front of his grave in the Tymvos Macedonitissas military cemetery during the 50th anniversary in the divided capital of Nicosia, Saturday. [AP]

Marking the 50th anniversary of Turkey’s 1974 invasion of Cyprus, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis issued a statement on Saturday paying homage to those who lost their lives in the conflict and calling for a peace deal in line with the UN-endorsed plan for a federated island.

“We honor those who were lost. And we strive for a unified European state, based on the UN resolutions. Without foreign occupation troops,” Mitsotakis said, quoting Greek Cypriot poet Leonidas Malenis to describe Cyprus as “a golden-green leaf cast upon the sea.”

Mitsotakis is scheduled to deliver a speech at a remembrance event commemorating the invasion at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia at 8.30 p.m.

Cyprus Turkey Diplomacy Anniversary

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Events being held to mark 50th anniversary of Turkish invasion of Cyprus
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Events being held to mark 50th anniversary of Turkish invasion of Cyprus

Greece remains committed ‘bizonal, bicommunal federation’ on Cyprus, Foreign Ministry says
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Greece remains committed ‘bizonal, bicommunal federation’ on Cyprus, Foreign Ministry says

Turkish Defense Ministry marks 50th anniversary of Cyprus invasion with bellicose warning
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Turkish Defense Ministry marks 50th anniversary of Cyprus invasion with bellicose warning

Cocked rifles and infrared cameras along Cyprus buffer zone stoke tensions
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Cocked rifles and infrared cameras along Cyprus buffer zone stoke tensions

Turkish Defense Minister calls Cyprus invasion ‘peace operation,’ ahead of anniversary
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Turkish Defense Minister calls Cyprus invasion ‘peace operation,’ ahead of anniversary

Cyprus invasion anniversary seen as pivotal for Greek-Turkish ties
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Cyprus invasion anniversary seen as pivotal for Greek-Turkish ties