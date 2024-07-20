Greek opposition chief calls for fresh Cyprus talks for a ‘just and sustainable solution’

Greece’s leftist opposition leader Stefanos Kasselakis on Saturday called for a “just and sustainable solution” to the Cyprus issue in line with the UN-endorsed plan for a federated island.

In a statement marking the 50th anniversary of the Turkish invasion, Kasselakis urged the resumption of talks to reunify the Mediterranean island from the point where they broke down at Crans-Montana in 2017.

“Our goal is a solution of a bi-zonal, bi-communal federation that will benefit all Cypriot people, without guarantees and occupation troops. We will never forget,” he said.