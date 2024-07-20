Erdogan says no point in talks for federated Cyprus on 50th anniversary of invasion
Speaking on the 50th anniversary of Turkey’s invasion of Cyprus, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday said that there is no point in continuing UN-led talks to reunify the island.
“It is of no benefit to anyone to say let’s continue negotiations where we left off in Switzerland years ago,” Erdogan said during a visit to the northern, occupied part of the Mediterranean island, adding that Turkish Cypriots and Greek Cypriots should sit “as equals.”