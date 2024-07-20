Greece ‘steadfastly committed’ to Cyprus reunification, sources say

Greek diplomatic sources have reacted to comments made by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan earlier on Saturday, who declared that there is no point in continuing UN-led talks to reunify Cyprus.

Speaking on the 50th anniversary of Turkey’s invasion of the island, Erdogan said, “It is of no benefit to anyone to say let’s continue negotiations where we left off in Switzerland years ago.”

He was speaking during a visit to the northern, occupied part of Cyprus to preside over “golden jubilee” events – including a military parade, a visit from Turkey’s first aircraft carrier, and an airshow.

In response, sources in Athens emphasized that Greece, in full alignment with the Republic of Cyprus, “remains steadfastly committed to the goal of reunifying Cyprus within the framework of United Nations resolutions.”

“There is no question, nor could there be, of deviating from this position, which is consistent with international law,” they said, adding that Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is expected to reaffirm Athens’ position on the issue during his speech at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia on Saturday evening.