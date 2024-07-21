Mitsotakis: It’s unthinkable that Cyprus remains divided

Mitsotakis stated that Cyprus continuous division is “unthinkable” and expressed his hope that the island will be eventually reunified.

“As I told President Erdogan during our recent meeting in Washington, it is unthinkable that Cyprus, an EU member state, remains divided fifty years after the tragedy of 1974,” he said.

“Our wish and hope is that the two communities will take advantage of the new opportunity presented and sit at the table to find a solution within the framework of UN resolutions, under the non-negotiable condition that any potential agreement will recognize one sovereignty, one citizenship and one international personality. In this effort, our Cypriot brothers have the support and backing of Greece,” added Mitsotakis.