“Those who are trying to find differences among government officials are on a fool’s errand,” government spokesman Pavlos Marinakis has posted.

Marinakis was commenting on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s call to Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to rebuke his Defense Minister Nikos Dendias over a supposed insult – calling Turks invaders, a few days before the 50th anniversary of Turkey’s invasion of Cyprus.