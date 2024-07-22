New timetable set for F-16 upgrade program

A new timetable for the Greek F-16 upgrade program was set by the Hellenic Aerospace Industry (EAV) after delays threatened to derail the project, it was reported on Monday.

After multiple meetings between officials from the Ministry of Defense, EAV and and Lockheed Martin, it was decided to ramp up production and recover lost ground, so that all 82 fighter jets upgraded to the Viper configuration will be delivered by the end of 2027, as originally planned.

According EAV sources, the production gap will gradually close by the end of the year.

Kathimerini highlighted the issue last April, noting that the Hellenic Air Force had received seven fewer aircraft than agreed with the United States, having received just 19 aircrafts instead of 26.

The deviation from the agreed schedule began in 2022 and continued into 2023. According to the new schedule, EAV will deliver all the upgraded aircraft originally planned for 2025 by early 2026, while in 2026 and 2027 they will deliver additional units to make up for lost ground.