FOREIGN AFFAIRS

New timetable set for F-16 upgrade program

New timetable set for F-16 upgrade program
[InTime News]

A new timetable for the Greek F-16 upgrade program was set by the Hellenic Aerospace Industry (EAV) after delays threatened to derail the project, it was reported on Monday.

After multiple meetings between officials from the Ministry of Defense, EAV and and Lockheed Martin, it was decided to ramp up production and recover lost ground, so that all 82 fighter jets upgraded to the Viper configuration will be delivered by the end of 2027, as originally planned.

According EAV sources, the production gap will gradually close by the end of the year.

Kathimerini highlighted the issue last April, noting that the Hellenic Air Force had received seven fewer aircraft than agreed with the United States, having received just 19 aircrafts instead of 26.

The deviation from the agreed schedule began in 2022 and continued into 2023. According to the new schedule, EAV will deliver all the upgraded aircraft originally planned for 2025 by early 2026, while in 2026 and 2027 they will deliver additional units to make up for lost ground.

Defense US

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Turkish F-16 modernization program encounters roadblocks
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Turkish F-16 modernization program encounters roadblocks

F-35 purchase is OK’d
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

F-35 purchase is OK’d

Mitsotakis on CNN: Europe cannot rely only on US for defense
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Mitsotakis on CNN: Europe cannot rely only on US for defense

US military assistance to Greece hits roadblock
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

US military assistance to Greece hits roadblock

Hellenic Air Force receives 20th upgraded F-16 Viper
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Hellenic Air Force receives 20th upgraded F-16 Viper

US, Turkey sign deal for F-16 fighters, report says
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

US, Turkey sign deal for F-16 fighters, report says