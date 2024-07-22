European Commission thanks Bulgarian firefighters operating in Greece

The European Commission’s Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (DG ECHO) thanked Bulgarian firefighters operating in Greece as part of the EU Civil Protection pre-positioning program, on Monday.

“A big thank you to these Bulgarian firefighters who operated in Greece as part of the #EUCivilProtection pre-positioning. The team have completed their mission and returned home to join the ongoing wildfire response in Bulgaria,” noted the DG ECHO in an X post.

The official account of the Ministry of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection shared the post, also thanking the team of Bulgarian firefighters.