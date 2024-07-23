Diplomatic efforts to decrease tensions as Turkey deploys warships near Kasos

Efforts through diplomatic channels to decrease tensions in the Aegean have been taking place on Tuesday, as Turkey has deployed warships in the maritime area of Kasos.

This move came after the Italian-flagged research vessel Ievoli Relume has been sailing in the area to conduct research for the future deployment of underwater sea cables for the Great Sea Interconnector (GSI), the electricity connection between Crete and Cyprus.

“The Italian ship Ievoli Relume is conducting research for the deployment of underwater cables near Kasos. The deployment of Turkish navy ships in the area, following the sailing of the research ship in international waters, resulted in the deployment of Greek warships as well,” stated diplomatic sources.

“Necessary communications are taking place in anticipation of the completion of the research according to the existing schedule,” they added.

Government spokesperson Pavlos Marinakis stated on SKAI radio that although Greece is seeking dialogue, sovereign issues are not up for discussion.

As revealed today by Kathimerini, Turkey deployed five warships in the past 24 hours, just outside Greek territorial waters between the islands of Kasos and Karpathos, in the southeastern Aegean, under the pretext that the Turkish continental shelf had been violated.

Initially, Turkey sent two frigates and a corvette, while only one Greek ship, the gunboat Aittitos, was present. The arrival of two Turkish missile cutters prompted the appearance of the Greek frigate Nikiforos Fokas.

After 7:00 p.m. on Monday, two more missile boats of the Turkish navy arrived in the area. Athens chose not to escalate, and thus, a Coast Guard open sea patrol vessel was dispatched to the area.