Greek MEPs elected to lead European Parliament committees

Fredi Beleri, an imprisoned member of Albania’s ethnic Greek minority, who was elected to the European Parliament with New Democracy last month, was elected vice-chairman of the Committee on Petitions.

“I thank my colleagues for electing me as vice-chairman of the Committee on Petitions, which I learned about from inside the Albanian prisons,” Beleri said, according to AMNA, expressing optimism that he will soon be released and able to carry out his duties undisturbed.

The head of the ND group in the European Parliament, Eliza Vozemberg, was elected chairwoman of the Transport and Tourism Committee with 33 votes, while SYRIZA’s Elena Kountoura of SYRIZA was appointed third vice-chairwoman.

Vozemberg thanked her colleagues and emphasized Greek interests linked to this post, especially the shipping sector.

Emmanouil Fragkos of the nationalist Greek Solution was elected fourth vice-chairman of the Public Health subcommittee.