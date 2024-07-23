Greece’s top court greenlights extradition of Erdogan rival to Turkey

The Council of State, Greece’s top administrative court, has ruled in favor of the extradition of businessman Ali Yesildag to Turkey.

The 54-year-old businessman had close family and professional ties with Recep Tayyip Erdogan before accusing the Turkish president of corruption.

He was detained in November 2023 by Greek border guards in Evros after illegally crossing the Greek-Turkish border.

After his detention, the prosecutor of Bursa sent a request to Greece for the extradition of Yesildag, who had been sentenced to a total imprisonment of 19 years and 23 months. He was convicted by Turkish courts for various offenses, including homicide, abduction, and possession of weapons.

Last February, the Thrace appellate court supported the extradition of Ali Yesildag to Turkey. Following this, the 54-year-old appealed to the Council of State, seeking to annul the decision of the Deputy Minister of Justice for his extradition to Turkey.

Yesildag argued that if he is extradited to Turkey, he faces the risk of additional charges as well torture, harsh, and inhuman treatment.

According to him, this is due to his falling out with President Erdogan and his public revelations in the Turkish media about financial scandals involving Erdogan and other government officials.

However, the Council found the decision in accordance with European and Greek law and rejected Yesildag’s appeal.