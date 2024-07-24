Italian research vessel returning to Crete after completing operation

The research vessel Ievoli Relume has departed from the maritime area south of the island of Kassos in the southern Aegean, escorted by the Greek Navy gunboat Aittitos, Kathimerini reports.

The presence of the Italian-flagged vessel, which was conducting research for the future deployment of underwater cables connecting the southern island of Crete with Cyprus, raised tensions between Greece and Turkey this week. Turkey, alleging a violation of its continental shelf, deployed five warships, prompting a similar response from Athens.

According to a navigational telex from Greece’s Iraklio Navtex station on Crete, the Ievoli Relume’s operations were scheduled to conclude by 9 p.m. on Wednesday. Kathimerini understands that the Italian vessel completed its operations late Tuesday and is now returning to Crete.

Meanwhile, the Greek frigate Nikiforos Fokas is monitoring the two Turkish ships that are also departing the area.