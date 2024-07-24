Erdogan reiterates call for two-state solution on Cyprus, defends rights of ‘Turkish minority’

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reiterated on Wednesday that the only solution to the decades-long dispute over Cyprus is to establish two separate states on the island.

“We can never forget the burned villages, the murdered children and the tragedies of our Cypriot brothers,” Erdogan said during a cabinet meeting of his AKP party.

“While these atrocities were being committed, Western organizations did nothing. With the Peace Operation of July 20, 1974, Turkey intervened to counter efforts against the independence of the Turkish Cypriots. Since then, policies aimed at undermining their will for independence have intensified,” he said.

Erdogan restated Ankara’s position on advocating for a two-state solution, contrary to UN resolutions that call for a federated state.

“Unfortunately, no solution has emerged from the negotiation tables. Both we and the Turkish Cypriots are weary of federation-based proposals. We have made our stance clear and once again emphasized to the world the importance we place on the Cyprus issue and the independence of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. We also continue to support the Turkish Cypriot people in standing on their own feet,” Erdogan said.

On Saturday, the Republic of Cyprus marked the 50th anniversary of Turkey’s invasion of the island, which resulted in Turkey capturing one-third of the Mediterranean island and displacing approximately 40 percent of its population.

In the same speech, Erdogan also addressed the Muslim minority in Greece’s northeastern Thrace region, which he referred to as the “Turkish minority.” He emphasized that their issues are a top priority for Ankara.

“In our meetings with Greek authorities, the problems faced by our ethnic kin in Western Thrace are at the top of our agenda, and we are continuously monitoring issues related to religion, worship and education. We will continue to advocate for the Turkish minority in western Thrace and beyond,” Erdogan said.

Erdogan was speaking on the occasion of the 29th anniversary of the death of Sadık Ahmet, the founder of the Party of Friendship, Equality and Peace, or KIEF as the party is known by its Greek acronym, which promotes the view that the Muslims of Thrace have a Turkish identity.

Greece only recognizes the existence of a Muslim minority in Thrace.