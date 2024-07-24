Diplomatic sources respond to Erdogan’s comments on Muslim minority in Thrace

Greek diplomatic sources responded on Wednesday to Erdogan’s comments on the Muslim minority in Thrace, stating that minority members enjoy equality before the law and their rights are fully respected.

“Issues pertaining to the rule of law and the protection of human rights of Greek citizens are neither on the table nor could they be,” the sources stated.

Earlier on Wednesday, Erdogan referred to the Muslim minority in Thrace as “Turkish” and stated that its problems are on the top of his agenda when meeting with Greek authorities.

The same sources also responded to Erdogan’s comments that the only solution to the decades-long dispute over Cyprus is to establish two separate states on the island.

“The perpetuation of the current status quo, the occupation of one-third of the island, and the creation of two states are not solutions,” they stated, adding that Greece remains committed to a bi-zonal, bi-communal federation solution within the framework of the UN Security Council resolutions.