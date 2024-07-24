FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Greece seals F-35 procurement deal with US

Greece seals F-35 procurement deal with US
[AP]

Athens is expected to send the signed Letter of Acceptance (LOA) to Washington on Wednesday, finalizing the procurement deal for the F-35 fighter jets.

The LOA will be sent from the Ministry of Defense to the U.S. government by midnight. The Hellenic Air Force will initially acquire 20 F-35 fighter jets, with a total cost of €3.47 billion.

The delivery of the aircraft will begin in 2028, with the first four remaining in the United States until 2030 for training purposes. Deliveries are expected to be completed by 2033.

In addition, Athens retains the option to order another 20 F-35s, which the Greek side plans to exercise after 2030.

The package also includes two spare engines, four simulators, materials, equipment, and training services. Additionally, it includes the Follow-On Support (FOS) program, which will commence with the delivery of the first fighter jets and conclude in 2033.

The agreement does not include construction at the 117 Combat Wing in Andravida, Ilia, which will serve as the base for the Greek F-35s. According to information, the upgrade of the base’s infrastructure will be entirely undertaken by the Greek side.

Defense US

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
New timetable set for F-16 upgrade program
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

New timetable set for F-16 upgrade program

Turkish F-16 modernization program encounters roadblocks
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Turkish F-16 modernization program encounters roadblocks

F-35 purchase is OK’d
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

F-35 purchase is OK’d

Mitsotakis on CNN: Europe cannot rely only on US for defense
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Mitsotakis on CNN: Europe cannot rely only on US for defense

US military assistance to Greece hits roadblock
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

US military assistance to Greece hits roadblock

Hellenic Air Force receives 20th upgraded F-16 Viper
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Hellenic Air Force receives 20th upgraded F-16 Viper