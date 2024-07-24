Greece seals F-35 procurement deal with US

Athens is expected to send the signed Letter of Acceptance (LOA) to Washington on Wednesday, finalizing the procurement deal for the F-35 fighter jets.

The LOA will be sent from the Ministry of Defense to the U.S. government by midnight. The Hellenic Air Force will initially acquire 20 F-35 fighter jets, with a total cost of €3.47 billion.

The delivery of the aircraft will begin in 2028, with the first four remaining in the United States until 2030 for training purposes. Deliveries are expected to be completed by 2033.

In addition, Athens retains the option to order another 20 F-35s, which the Greek side plans to exercise after 2030.

The package also includes two spare engines, four simulators, materials, equipment, and training services. Additionally, it includes the Follow-On Support (FOS) program, which will commence with the delivery of the first fighter jets and conclude in 2033.

The agreement does not include construction at the 117 Combat Wing in Andravida, Ilia, which will serve as the base for the Greek F-35s. According to information, the upgrade of the base’s infrastructure will be entirely undertaken by the Greek side.